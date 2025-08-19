Home / Markets / News / RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares rose 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,413 per share on BSE; here's why

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares rose 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,413 per share on BSE. 
 
At 9:31 AM, RIL share price was trading 2.16 per cent higher at ₹1,410.8 per share, emerging as the top gainer on Sensex. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.23 per cent higher at 81,464.37.

Why were RIL shares rising? 

The buying on the counter came after the company arm Reliance Consumer Products, acquired a majority stake in a Joint Venture (JV) with Naturedge Beverages. This move will help the company foray into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space. 
 
Through the JV, Reliance Consumer will focus on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company. 
 
Naturedge Beverages was founded by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from one of India’s most trusted manufacturers of Ayurvedic products. The company infuses the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices. 
 
Its flagship offering “Shunya” is a herbinfused functional packaged beverage with zero sugar and zero calories that has already gained the attention of consumers across India. 
 
This partnership would enable Reliance Consumer Products to expand the beverages portfolio by adding healthy product offerings, including Energy drinks, Stills, Energy Shots, Herb-infused water, among others.  Check List of Q1 results today

About Reliance Consumer Products 

Reliance Consumer Products is RIL's FMCG division that develops consumer goods using global standards and local market knowledge. The company focuses on creating affordable, accessible products for Indian households while leveraging Reliance's established infrastructure and market presence. RCPL aims to address changing consumer preferences across diverse market segments, positioning itself as a value-focused player in India's consumer goods sector.

About Naturedge Beverages

Naturedge Beverages operates in India's functional beverage market with brands Shunya and Armour, launched in 2018. The company produces low-sugar beverage alternatives and has expansion plans beyond India.
 
Driven by in-house expertise in formulation, research and development R&D, and ingredient innovation, it crafts products that combine taste with real health benefits, setting new benchmarks in the market.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

