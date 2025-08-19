RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares rose 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,413 per share on BSE.

At 9:31 AM, RIL share price was trading 2.16 per cent higher at ₹1,410.8 per share, emerging as the top gainer on Sensex. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.23 per cent higher at 81,464.37.

Why were RIL shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company arm Reliance Consumer Products, acquired a majority stake in a Joint Venture (JV) with Naturedge Beverages. This move will help the company foray into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space.

Through the JV, Reliance Consumer will focus on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company. Naturedge Beverages was founded by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from one of India’s most trusted manufacturers of Ayurvedic products. The company infuses the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices. Its flagship offering “Shunya” is a herbinfused functional packaged beverage with zero sugar and zero calories that has already gained the attention of consumers across India. Check List of Q1 results today This partnership would enable Reliance Consumer Products to expand the beverages portfolio by adding healthy product offerings, including Energy drinks, Stills, Energy Shots, Herb-infused water, among others.