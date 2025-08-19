Home / Markets / News / Kernex Microsystems hits 5% upper circuit after JV bags ₹151-crore order

Kernex Microsystems hits 5% upper circuit after JV bags ₹151-crore order

Kernex Microsystems shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, after the KERNEX-KEC consortium received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railways, Bhopal

market, stock trading, trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems India shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at ₹1,106.8 per share on BSE. 
 
At 11:56 AM, Kernex Microsystems share price was trading 4.9 per cent higher at ₹1,105.8 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.33 per cent higher at 81,544.47.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were Kernex Microsystems shares rising? 

Kernex Microsystems shares were in demand after the KERNEX-KEC consortium received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railways, Bhopal. 
 
The consortium is expected to install KAVACH safety systems on railway routes in Madhya Pradesh. The project is valued at ₹151.41 crore (including GST) and has to be executed within 600 days. 
 
"We would like to inform you that the "West Central Railways, Bhopal" has issued a letter of Acceptances (LOA) to KERNEX- KEC consortium for provision of KAVACH (indigenous ATP system) on UHF backbone along with OFC with route diversity in Itarsi (Excluding)-Khandwa(Excluding), Bina (Excluding) Ruthiyai and associated sections of Bhopal Division, West Central Railway," the filing read. 
 
The cumulative KAVACH orders received along with consortium and JV partners from April 1, 2024, to date are 3,136.53 crore.  ALSO READ | L&T Finance rallies 3%, hits new high; more steam left in the NBFC stock?

What is KAVACH?

KAVACH (meaning "armor" or "shield" in Hindi) is an advanced railway safety system developed by India's Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian companies like Medha Servo Drives, Kernex Microsystems, and HBL Power Systems.

About Kernex Microsystems 

Kernex Microsystems develops electronic systems for harsh operating environments. The company handles the complete product lifecycle from design and manufacturing to installation and maintenance.
Kernex provides embedded R&D services and electronics manufacturing, helping clients accelerate product development and market entry across various applications.
 
Kernex provides engineering and manufacturing services to international corporations, focusing on quality control, cost management, and timely delivery. The company works with clients on product development, helping them bring advanced solutions to market faster through its engineering expertise.
 
Kernex's team of design and systems engineers offers end-to-end services from consulting and planning to developing complete technology solutions.

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

