Kernex Microsystems hits 5% upper circuit after JV bags ₹151-crore order

Kernex Microsystems India shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at ₹1,106.8 per share on BSE.

Why were Kernex Microsystems shares rising?

Kernex Microsystems shares were in demand after the KERNEX-KEC consortium received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railways, Bhopal.

The consortium is expected to install KAVACH safety systems on railway routes in Madhya Pradesh. The project is valued at ₹151.41 crore (including GST) and has to be executed within 600 days.

"We would like to inform you that the "West Central Railways, Bhopal" has issued a letter of Acceptances (LOA) to KERNEX- KEC consortium for provision of KAVACH (indigenous ATP system) on UHF backbone along with OFC with route diversity in Itarsi (Excluding)-Khandwa(Excluding), Bina (Excluding) Ruthiyai and associated sections of Bhopal Division, West Central Railway," the filing read. The cumulative KAVACH orders received along with consortium and JV partners from April 1, 2024, to date are 3,136.53 crore. What is KAVACH? KAVACH (meaning "armor" or "shield" in Hindi) is an advanced railway safety system developed by India's Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian companies like Medha Servo Drives, Kernex Microsystems, and HBL Power Systems.