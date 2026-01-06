Allcargo Terminals rises 6% in trade; what's boosting investors' interest?

Allcargo Terminals shares gained 5.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹29.35 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company reported its monthly volume update.

In its monthly update for December 2025, the company stated that its CFS (Container Freight Station) volumes stood at 61.2 thousand TEUs. The company said this was up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against December 2024 and up 11 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) compared with November 2025.

Allcargo Terminals Q2 results

Allcargo Terminals’ profit after tax remained flat Y-o-Y at ₹11 crore in Q2FY26. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 6 per cent annually to ₹207 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from ₹195 crore in the September quarter of FY25.

Allcargo Terminals’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, zoomed 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹32 crore in Q2FY25.