Amara Raja Energy falls 5% on Q3 results; profit down 53%, margins contract

Amara Raja Energy share price today: Shares of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, a battery manufacturing company, fell over 5 per cent in Thursday's session after the company announced its results for the October-December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26). The stock touched an intraday low of ₹864 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 01:55 PM, Amara Raja Energy's share price was quoting at ₹864.7, down 5.2 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹911.70. In comparison, Nifty was trading 0.53 per cent down at 25,817.65.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,827 crore. The stock has fallen around 22 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,109 touched on March 26, 2025.

Amara Raja Energy Q3 results highlights In the Q3FY26, Amara Raja Energy reported a muted performance dragged by pressure on profitability despite revenue growth. The company's net profit fell 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹140 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹298.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations grew 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,410 crore compared to ₹3,272 crore in Q3FY25. On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 7.7 per cent to ₹374 crore, compared to ₹405 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin contracted to 11 per cent from 12.4 per cent in Q3FY26.

The company's total expenses stood at ₹3,203.1 crore against ₹3,009.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Check Q3 Results today Additionally, the company's board of directors approved a proposal to incorporate a subsidiary in the United States to strengthen its customer service capabilities and facilitate global expansion. The company will invest around $5 million either through equity/loan/other kinds of securities, or through capital expenditures, in one or more tranches. Management commentary Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director - automotive and industrial at Amara Raja Energy, said the battery business delivered a strong performance during the quarter, led by robust growth and sustained demand in the OEM segment.