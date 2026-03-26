Rights issues surge, QIPs shrink in FY26 amid sharp market turbulence

In contrast, QIP activity more than halved. In FY26, 29 firms raised ₹62,954 crore through QIPs, compared with 85 firms that garnered ₹1.31 trillion in the previous year. The QIP tally was underpinned by SBI’s ₹25,000 crore mega fundraise in July.
The sharp correction in equity markets — driven by slowing corporate earnings, concerns around US trade tariffs, and, more recently, the Iran war — has dampened investor appetite. Elevated oil prices have further stoked fears of inflation and global economic stress.
Investment bankers said volatile markets make QIPs difficult to execute, particularly as most issuances tend to be in the small- and mid-cap segments, which have seen the steepest corrections.