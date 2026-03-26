Rights issues surge, QIPs shrink in FY26 amid sharp market turbulence

Market turbulence in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) triggered a sharp shift in fundraising trends, with the number of rights issues surging to a multi-decade high and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) witnessing a steep decline.

The number of rights issues more than doubled during the year to 51 — the highest since FY97 — with companies raising ₹44,290 crore. In terms of funds mobilised, this marks the strongest year since FY21 and the third-highest on record, according to data compiled by Prime Database.

The biggest rights issue in FY26 was by Adani group flagship firm Adani Enterprises, which mopped up ₹24,930 crore, followed by M&M Financial Services, which raised nearly ₹3,000 crore.

Investment bankers said volatile markets make QIPs difficult to execute, particularly as most issuances tend to be in the small- and mid-cap segments, which have seen the steepest corrections.

The sharp correction in equity markets — driven by slowing corporate earnings, concerns around US trade tariffs, and, more recently, the Iran war — has dampened investor appetite. Elevated oil prices have further stoked fears of inflation and global economic stress.

In contrast, QIP activity more than halved. In FY26, 29 firms raised ₹62,954 crore through QIPs, compared with 85 firms that garnered ₹1.31 trillion in the previous year. The QIP tally was underpinned by SBI’s ₹25,000 crore mega fundraise in July.

“QIPs involve raising capital from external investors who may not already be on the cap table, making them more sensitive to market conditions,” said Bhavesh A Shah, managing director and head of investment banking at Equirus Capital.

Rights issues, on the other hand, tap existing shareholders who are already invested in the company’s story, Shah said. “In a volatile market, that makes rights issues more viable.”