SBI share price: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for State Bank of India (SBI), factoring-in the slight miss in the public sector bank's : Analysts have cut earnings estimates for State Bank of India (SBI), factoring-in the slight miss in the public sector bank's December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings estimates.

While they have maintained their 'buy' calls on SBI stock , some of the brokerages have reduced the share price target for the next one year to discount for the weak deposit mobilisation and lower margins seen in the recently concluded quarter.

Of the 49 brokerages tracking SBI stock, 39 have 'buy' calls, 6 have 'hold', and 4 have 'sell' rating. Average SBI share price target is around Rs 940 (range: Rs 700-1,025), suggesting an average upside potential of 25 per cent, Bloomberg data shows.

On the bourses, SBI share price today fell 1.5 per cent intraday to hit a low of Rs 740.9 per share. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent (89 points) at 9:25 AM.

SBI Q3 Results Snippets

SBI reported a standalone net profit of Rs 16,891.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which was 84.3 per cent higher than last financial year's Q3 profit of Rs 9,160 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the public sector bank's Q3 profit fell 7.8 per cent.

Its net interest income (NII) came at Rs 41,446 crore, up 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but down 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Net interest margin (NIM) contracted to 3.01 per cent in Q3FY25 from 3.14 per cent Q-o-Q. The management, however, expects margins to remain above 3 per cent for FY25.

In terms of the asset quality, SBI's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.07 per cent at the end of Q3FY25 vs 2.14 per cent Q-o-Q. NNPA, meanwhile, was flat at 0.53 per cent.

Here's how key brokerages assess SBI Q3 results:

Emkay Global Financial Services

At Rs 40.67 trillion, SBI's credit growth was enviably higher at 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.75 per cent Q-o-Q relative to the system and some large private banks, primarily due to sustained strong momentum in the RAM book and sequential improvement in the corporate book.

Deposits, however, grew at a slow pace – up 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q, leading to 120-basis point (bps) Q-o-Q expansion in loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to nearly 77 per cent.

Amid weak CASA growth (down 84bps Q-o-Q to 38 per cent) and higher bulk deposit rate, SBI's cost of funds (CoF) inched up to 0.24 per cent in Q3FY25 from 0.21 per cent in Q3FY24.

"We cut our earnings estimates for FY25-27 by 2-3 per cent. However, we believe SBI's better-than-system growth leading to market-share gains and healthy return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) at 1.1 per cent and 17-19 per cent deserve better valuations. We retain 'buy' with unchanged target price of Rs 1,025, valuing the standalone bank at 1.3x Dec-26E adjusted book value (ABV)," the brokerage said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

According to the management, the bank has hiked Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) during the first nine months of the current financial year (9MFY25), whose positive impact could be seen on NIM in Q4FY25.

In terms of MCLR repricing, the management sees headroom for 35bps repricing, but it will not be able to hike MCLR if the rate cut cycle starts.

"If the policy rate is cut by 25bp, NIM will fall 2–3bp because the share of repo-linked loans is lower than peers at 28 per cent. Besides, the bank will get the benefit of deposit repricing and repricing of market borrowings," Chairman CS Setty said.

Given that the management is confident of 14-16 per cent loan growth for FY25E, a rebound in Xpress credit, double-digit deposit growth, stable NIM and RoA, we maintain 'buy'. We cut NII estimates by 2.2 per cent for FY25 and 4 per cent for FY26. Net profit estimate stands tweaked by +1.1 per cent for FY25 but -3.2 per cent for FY26, the brokerage noted with a lower SBI share price target of Rs 950 (from Rs 1,026).

HDFC Securities

SBI's Q3FY25 earnings missed the brokerage's estimates owing to lower treasury/mark-to-market (MTM) gains and softer margins, offset by strong operational performance and reversal of standard asset provisions.

"We believe SBI is well-positioned to manage the systemic headwinds around growth, competitive pricing, and asset quality with ample headroom to improve its productivity metrics that can help sustain higher-than-one per cent RoAs. We, however, highlight that SBI needs to improve its capital position via fundraising and alternate monetisation options despite robust profitability," it said with a 'buy' rating and an unchanged target of Rs 1,070.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage has cut its earnings estimates by 1.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent for FY26 and FY27, respectively, and expect FY27 RoA/RoE of 1.05 per cent/16.8 per cent as the lender reported a mixed quarter with the provisioning reversal boosting earnings, but margins moderating 13bps Q-o-Q. It has reiterated its 'buy' rating with a lower share price target of Rs 925.

JM Financial Institutional Securities

SBI reported a muted quarter with net profit growth aided by lower-than-expected provisions of Rs 911 crore due to moderation in provisions for NPAs and write-back of one of the corporate accounts.

Lower than expected NII and weak other income resulted in a miss on operating profit despite muted opex growth (down 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y/up 4.9 per cent Q-o-Q).

"While the bank is well placed in terms of growth among peers in a deposit crunched environment, adroit NIM management in the wake of rate cuts and prudent oversight on asset quality would be the key monitorables. We revise our FY25/FY26 earnings estimates by +1.6 per cent/-10 per cent and cut our target price to Rs 940 (from Rs 1,050)," it said while maintaining 'buy'.