Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Chamunda Electricals IPO (initial public offering) shares is expected to be finalised today, Friday, February 7, 2025. The SME offering, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, February 6, 2025, witnessed strong investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 737 times.

Rs 14.60 crore offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 29,19,000 equity shares, was available with a price band of Rs 47-50 and a lot size of 3,000 shares

Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment status

The shares of Chamunda Electricals are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Chamunda Electricals IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing

The grey market premium (GMP) for Chamunda Electricals shares remains strong. On Friday, the unlisted shares were trading at Rs 77 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 27, or 54 percent over the upper price band of Rs 50, according to sources tracking grey market trends.

Shares of Chamunda Electricals are set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for Chamunda Electricals IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Chamunda Electricals

Established in 2013, Chamunda Electricals specialises in operating and maintaining electrical substations and generating solar power. The company provides services including erection, testing, and commissioning of electrical equipment up to 220 KV. Chamunda Electricals has a team of over 600 engineers and staff to handle complex projects. The company's business is divided into operation and maintenance, solar power generation, and installation of electrical equipment.