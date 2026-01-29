Analysts raise TVS Motor target price as margins surprise, growth firms up

Nomura said the company’s industry-leading performance is likely to continue, maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating while raising the target price to ₹4,159, implying an upside of about 12 per cent from current levels. The brokerage noted that Q3 margins exceeded consensus expectations, with commodity cost hikes largely passed on. “We still expect TVS’s margins to keep expanding on a weaker rupee and operating leverage as its scale approaches that of larger peers,” Nomura said, adding that EV gross margins are already positive and improving.

Demand tailwinds across segments

Management commentary during the earnings call strengthened the growth narrative, particularly for the domestic two-wheeler (2W) market. The company expects industry volumes to grow over 15 per cent in the March quarter and around 8-9 per cent over the long term, with TVS continuing to outperform. Premium segments are expanding faster than entry-level categories, while scooters are seeing faster growth than motorcycles. Rural and urban markets posted near-parity growth of about 19 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, in the quarter.