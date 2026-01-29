Dividend stocks: CAMS, Coforge, 10 others to remain in focus today; details

Dividend stocks today, January 29, 2026: D-Street investors looking to pocket additional gains on their investments can track shares of Computer Age Management Services, Coforge, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings during Thursday’s trading session, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.

According to corporate disclosures to the BSE, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 30, 2026. Investors seeking eligibility for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date, which is January 30.