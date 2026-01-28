Slow demand recovery weighs on Asian Paints despite margin resilience

How did margins and profits perform during the quarter?
Gross margin expanded by 194 basis points due to lower raw material costs and likely lower competitive intensity. Operating profit grew 8.8 per cent year on year to ₹1,780 crore, with margin expansion of 94 basis points year on year to 20.1 per cent. Recurring net profit grew 9.6 per cent year on year to ₹1,220 crore. In 9MFY26, net sales, operating profit and adjusted net profit grew 3 per cent, 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.
What were the exceptional items impacting earnings?
Exceptional items of ₹158 crore included a one-time expense of ₹634 crore, an increase in gratuity liability of ₹53 crore, and a rise in liability for compensated absences of ₹11 crore due to the Labour Code. An impairment loss of ₹94 crore was taken on the acquisition of Obgenix Software.