Slow demand recovery weighs on Asian Paints despite margin resilience

The Asian Paints Q3FY26 revenue missed consensus, with 4 per cent year-on-year growth, though gross margins rose due to lower raw material costs. Domestic volumes grew 7.9 per cent year on year, with rural growth outpacing urban demand. The international segment grew 6 per cent year on year, or 4.2 per cent in constant currency terms. The operating profit margin stood at 20.1 per cent.

Management guided for mid-single-digit revenue growth and operating profit margins to be sustained in the 18–20 per cent range. While the market reacted negatively, investors could look at low raw material inflation, lower competitive intensity, cost-saving initiatives, and premiumisation as positives.

Exceptional items of ₹158 crore included a one-time expense of ₹634 crore, an increase in gratuity liability of ₹53 crore, and a rise in liability for compensated absences of ₹11 crore due to the Labour Code. An impairment loss of ₹94 crore was taken on the acquisition of Obgenix Software.

Gross margin expanded by 194 basis points due to lower raw material costs and likely lower competitive intensity. Operating profit grew 8.8 per cent year on year to ₹1,780 crore, with margin expansion of 94 basis points year on year to 20.1 per cent. Recurring net profit grew 9.6 per cent year on year to ₹1,220 crore. In 9MFY26, net sales, operating profit and adjusted net profit grew 3 per cent, 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

How did margins and profits perform during the quarter?

Consolidated sales grew 4 per cent year on year to ₹8,870 crore. The decorative business in India saw volume growth of 8 per cent and revenue growth of 3 per cent year on year, lower than Q2 volume growth of 11 per cent.

Domestic decorative volumes rose 8 per cent year on year, lower than consensus expectations. A shorter festive season and an extended monsoon may have reduced activity, with demand recovery remaining slow. Management said demand recovery is gradual, with near-term volume growth expected in the 8–10 per cent range and value growth of about 5 per cent.

What trends are visible in industrial and international businesses?

The industrial segment grew 17 per cent year on year, with volume growth of 8.3 per cent and value growth of 4.4 per cent. The bath business declined 4 per cent, while kitchen revenue grew 2.6 per cent. White Teak revenue rose 12 per cent and Weather Seal revenue surged 59 per cent. International value growth of 6.3 per cent, or 4.2 per cent in constant currency, was driven by performance in the UAE, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia.

What is management’s view on near-term demand recovery?