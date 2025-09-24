Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO fully subscribed on Day Two

The initial share sale of Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, got subscribed 1.11 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The three-day Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,48,34,376 shares against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 1.88 times subscription and that of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.37 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed 2 per cent.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Monday announced raising a little over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors.

The shares are available for subscription at a price band of Rs 393-414 per share for the company's Rs 745-crore IPO.