Capri Global Capital to raise ₹400 crore via NCD issue from Sept 30

Capri Global Capital on Wednesday announced a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 400 crore, including a Rs 200-crore greenshoe option. The issue will open for subscription on September 30 and close on October 14, with the option for early closure.

The NCDs will be offered in four tenures: 18, 36, 60 and 120 months, with coupon rates ranging from 8.55 per cent to 9.7 per cent.

The bonds have been rated ‘AA’ (Positive) by Infomerics Valuation and Rating, and ‘AA’ (Stable) by Acuite Ratings & Research.