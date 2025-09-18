Anand Rathi Share sets IPO price band at ₹393-414; to raise ₹745 crore

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), not more than 50 per cent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The subscription window will remain open from September 23 to September 25, while the anchor investor portion will open a day earlier, on Monday, September 22.

The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 26, 2025. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are acting as the book-running lead managers.

The lot size for the Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO is set at 36 shares per application. Based on the upper end of the price band (₹414 per share), a retail investor would need to invest a minimum of ₹14,904 to apply for one lot.