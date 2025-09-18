Home / Markets / News / Banco Products zooms 34% in 4 days; what's driving auto ancillary stock?

Banco Products zoomed 11% in Thursday's intra-day trade, while the company clarified that the significant increase in the trading volume may be purely market driven.

Market capital of ancillary firms shrink as automobile sector slowdown
Banco Products share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Shares of Banco Products (India) moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹826.85 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past four trading days, the stock price of the auto ancillary company has zoomed 34 per cent. Thus far in the month of September, it has surged 43 per cent.
 
At 11:34 AM; Banco Products was quoting 8.5 per cent higher at ₹806.70, as compared to 0.44 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes; with a combined 8.04 million equity shares representing 5.6 per cent of total equity of Banco Products changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

What’s driving Banco Products stock price?

 
The significant increase in the volume of the security of the company may be purely market driven. The management of the company is in no way connected with any increase in the volume of the security of the company, Banco Products said on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
 
“The company has made all the necessary disclosures from time to time as applicable and has not withheld any material information / event that in our opinion would have a bearing on the price / volume behaviour in the security of the company,” Banco Products said on clarification on increase in volume in an exchange filing. 
 

Banco Products overview, outlook

 
Banco Products is engaged in manufacturing and selling Heat exchangers/Cooling systems. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.
 
India’s automobile sector, which contributes 16 per cent to Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, has got the sharpest rate rationalization across product categories. Lower prices would likely stimulate demand recovery across segments, and the impact is expected to be more in the mass-market categories. Auto components players having higher domestic exposure will benefit from stronger original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand.
 
Meanwhile, India’s robust economic growth and increasing demand across core sectors, including automotive, agriculture, construction, and infrastructure, present a strong foundation for sustained business expansion. The automotive industry, in particular, is witnessing the rollout of numerous new vehicle platforms across passenger, commercial, and off-highway segments.
 
These developments are accompanied by rising demand for higher energy efficiency, enhanced thermal performance and cleaner emission compliance. These trends present significant opportunities for the company to collaborate with OEMs in co-developing advanced, energy-efficient, and cost-effective engine cooling systems tailored to future-ready vehicles, Banco Products said in its FY25 annual report. 
 
Cooling systems have broad applicability across a wide spectrum of automotive and industrial uses. The company’s earlier initiatives in industrial and specialty segments are now translating into active business engagements, and efforts are being scaled up to further penetrate high-potential sectors such as Electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative energies, agricultural and construction machinery, power generation equipment, industrial compressors and gen-sets and expanding relationships with global OEMs. The company is a preferred strategic supplier to several leading multinational corporations operating in India.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

