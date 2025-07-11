Anand Rathi Wealth gains 6% in trade after posting 28% rise in PAT in Q1

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,320.28 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,586.05 per share.

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1FY26 results

The stock advanced after the company released its June quarter numbers on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹93.9 crore as compared to ₹73.4 crore a year ago, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹274 crore, up 15.3 per cent, as compared to 237.6 crore a year ago.

The asset under management (AUM) of the company stood at ₹87,797 crore as against ₹69,018 crore a year ago, up 27.2 per cent.

According to the filing, the company's mutual fund distribution revenue increased by 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹113 crore and net inflows were highest ever in a quarter at ₹3,825 crore.