Anand Rathi Wealth gains 6% in trade after posting 28% rise in PAT in Q1

Anand Rathi Wealth share price gained 6 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,250 per share after posting healthy Q1 numbers

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth share price saw buying interest in the morning deals and gained 6 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,250 per share. At 10:27 AM, Anand Rathi Wealth shares were higher by 4.8 per cent at ₹2,224.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 82,755.63. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹18,467.94 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,320.28 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,586.05 per share.  

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1FY26 results 

The stock advanced after the company released its June quarter numbers on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹93.9 crore as compared to ₹73.4 crore a year ago, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹274 crore, up 15.3 per cent, as compared to 237.6 crore a year ago. 
 
The asset under management (AUM) of the company stood at ₹87,797 crore as against ₹69,018 crore a year ago, up 27.2 per cent. 
 
According to the filing, the company's mutual fund distribution revenue increased by 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹113 crore and net inflows were highest ever in a quarter at ₹3,825 crore. 
 
Its share of equity mutual funds in AUM stood at 54 per cent as of June 2025 and return on equity (ROE) stood at 44.4 per cent (annualised). 

What did Anand Rathi Wealth management say on Q1 performance?

"We achieved our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of ₹ 3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1 FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low 0.11 per cent, underscoring the strength of our client-centric uncomplicated approach," said the company management. 

About Anand Rathi Wealth Limited 

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited is a wealth management firm, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy. The company operates across 18 cities in India, has a representative office in Dubai, and is setting up new offices in London and Bahrain.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

