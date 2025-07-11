Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Zee Ent slips 7% as 40% shareholders vote against promoter warrants

Zee Ent slips 7% as 40% shareholders vote against promoter warrants

Zee Entertainment share price slipped 6.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹133.05 per share; Details here

Zee

Zee(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price was under pressure in the morning deals and slipped 6.7 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹133.05 per share. At 9:45 AM, Zee Entertainment shares were down 3.14 per cent at ₹137.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.21 per cent at 83,012.15. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹13,202.34 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹163.9 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹89.29 per share.  
 

Why were Zee Entertainment shares under pressure?

The selling on the counter came after the company failed to secure the required shareholder votes to raise funds by issuing warrants. This move, according to reports, blocks plans by the founding Goenka family to increase their stake in the broadcaster.
 
Only 59.5 per cent of shareholders agreed to raise funds through issuing warrants, falling short of the 75 per cent majority required for approval.

Also Read

Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of ZEE and Chairman of the Essel Group

Zee Ent fails to get shareholders' majority for preferential issue

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of new directors

Premiumshare market stock market trading

ZEEL stock trades above its 20-MMA after 16 months; what lies ahead?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEEL surges 10% in weak market, up 49% thus far in June quarter; check why

PremiumSubhash Chandra, chairman emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is being probed by Sebi for alleged fund diversion of over ~2,000 crore

Chandra, family to recover ₹1,300 cr in one year to fund investment in ZEEL

 
"While the efforts being taken have augured well for the company, in order to further safeguard it from a future growth perspective, it is important to keep a sufficient war chest," Zee said in a statement, citing a rapidly shifting market and fierce industry competition.
 
52.2 per cent of public institutional shareholders and 20.2 per cent of public non-institutional shareholders voted against the fund raise. 
 
"The board and the management of the company have noted that around 60 per cent of the shareholders who participated in the voting process, have expressed their support towards the resolution pertaining to the issuance of fully convertible warrants to promoter group entities, and are grateful for their support. The board and the management also respect the decision taken by the remaining shareholders," the company filing read. 
 
Public investors hold 96 per cent of Zee's shares, with nearly 39 per cent held by domestic and foreign institutions including HDFC Mutual Fund, Life Insurance Corp of India, and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global. 
In June 2025, after reviewing alternatives encompassing new growth initiatives, the board approved the enhancement of promoter shareholding by issuance of up to 16,95,03,400 fully convertible warrants to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis, at ₹132 per warrant. 
 
The promoters of the company were said to participate in the fund-raising exercise by investing ₹22,37,44,48,800 for the company’s next phase of growth, taking the total promoter shareholding to 18.39 per cent, according to the filing. The preferential issue was subject to shareholders' approval.
     

More From This Section

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma soars 10%, hits 52-week high on cancer drug licensing deal

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex declines 300 pts; Glenmark up 10%, HUL 4.5%; Ireda, Tata Elxsi dip upto 5%

PremiumVedanta

JP Morgan backs Vedanta after Viceroy report, says "not getting distracted"

Meta Infotech ipo listing price

Meta Infotech shares list at 40% premium on BSE SME, beat IPO GMP estimate

TCS

TCS shares slip as Q1 misses street forecast; should you buy, hold or sell?

Topics : Zee Entertainment Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon