Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Angel One Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 281 crore

Angel One Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 281 crore

The company - which competes with startups such as Zerodha, Groww and Upstox - reported a third-quarter profit that rose 8 per cent to Rs 281 crore ($32.4 million) from a year earlier

Angel One

The company's total expenses increased 23.5% to Rs 876 crore.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerage Angel One on Monday reported its smallest quarterly profit increase since listing in 2020 as tighter regulations in the derivative sector weighed.

The company - which competes with startups such as Zerodha, Groww and Upstox - reported a third-quarter profit that rose 8 per cent to Rs 281 crore ($32.4 million) from a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit fell 33.5 per cent.

India's market regulator said in October that it will tighten the rules for equity derivatives, raising the entry barrier and making it more costly to trade in the asset class.

Indian authorities had raised concerns about the unchecked explosion of retail investor trading in derivatives.

 

Angel One, which provides trading and investing services through its app, said third-quarter average daily turnover dropped by nearly 12 per cent when compared with the second quarter.

Also Read

BSE

Q3 FY25 results Jan 13: HCL Tech, Delta among 14 to report earnings today

buy, sell, stocks, share

Paytm, Angel One, Kalyan Jewellers among 6 stocks with huge short build-up

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Angel One, Kalyan Jewel among 5 F&O stocks with short positions in 3 days

tata motors

KEC, Tata Motors: Osho Krishan of Angel One picks 2 stocks to buy today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 30

"While a few regulations introduced this quarter caused a temporary industry-wide impact ... our aggressive client acquisition strategy, coupled with the normalisation of client activity, will drive renewed growth momentum in the coming quarters," Angel One's Managing Director Dinesh Thakkar said.

The company also named former Google Pay Vice President Ambarish Kenghe as its group CEO.

Angel One's total client base rose nearly 52 per cent in the third quarter ending December to 29.5 million.

The company's total expenses increased 23.5 per cent to Rs 876 crore.

It also raised brokerage charges during the quarter, including those on options and futures trading, to mitigate the impact of tighter regulations.

Angel One's total revenue from operations in the third quarter rose 19 per cent from a year earlier, while it fell 17 per cent when compared with the second quarter.

The company said its share in India's demat accounts, which allow investors to hold securities electronically, rose 196 basis points to 15.9 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hcltech

HCLTech Q3 net profit up 5.5%, lower end of revenue forecast raised

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 results: Net profit jumps 33% to Rs 77.3 crore

D-Mart

DMart Q3FY25 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit up 4.8% at Rs 723.4 cr

Bull or bear market, MF blitz to continue; CEOs link growth to India's rise

Just Dial Q3 results: Net profit up 43% to Rs 131 cr, revenue up 8.4%

JSW

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production rises 2.3% to 7 MT in Q3

Topics : Angel one Q3 results Brokerages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon