Higher expenses drag Angel One Q3 profit down 4.5% to ₹269 crore

Higher expenses drag Angel One Q3 profit down 4.5% to ₹269 crore

The company's board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, whereby each equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One on Thursday reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹269 crore in the December quarter as rising operating expenses weighed on margins.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹281.5 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter.

However, the broking firm registered a 5.8 per cent increase in total income to ₹1,338 crore from ₹1,264 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by an improvement in interest income and fees and commission income, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to ₹964.2 crore from ₹876.5 crore, driven primarily by higher employee benefit costs, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses and other operating expenses.

 

The company's board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, whereby each equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

