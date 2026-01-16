360 One WAM rises 7% on Q3 results; is it still a smart buy for investors?

Shares of wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE WAM surged on Friday, January 16, 2026, after the company reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company’s stock price rose by 7.26 per cent, reaching an intraday high of ₹1,235.65 per share on the BSE during early trading hours.

The counter, though, has pared the gains partially, but it continued to see buyer demand on Friday. At 09:50 AM, 360 ONE WAM shares were trading at ₹1,220, up 5.90 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,151 per share. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 83,728, higher by 346 points, or 0.42 per cent.

360 ONE WAM Q3FY26 highlights

In Q3FY26, the company’s profit surged by 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331 crore, up from ₹275 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q3FY25). Total revenue for the quarter rose by 21.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹826 crore, driven by growth in the company’s assets under management (AUM), particularly in ARR AUM.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹806 crore, up 33.2 per cent from ₹605 crore in Q3FY25, while ARR revenue surged 45.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹619 crore. As of Q3FY26, the company’s total AUM stood at ₹7,11,398 crore, comprising ₹3,17,906 crore in ARR AUM and ₹3,93,492 crore in transactional or brokerage AUM.

Management commentary

Post its Q3 results, 360 ONE WAM said, “Q3 reflects the continued strengthening of our growth trajectory aided by robust execution across core businesses and strategic initiatives. A constructive and forward-looking regulatory environment is strengthening transparency, investor confidence and long-term capital formation, the outcomes of which are firmly aligned with the interests of both investors and the broader industry.”

With its scaled, integrated wealth, asset management and capital markets’ platform, expanding alternate franchise, and growing presence in GIFT City through differentiated strategies, the company believes it is well-positioned to benefit from these macro developments.

“The foundational levers that we have put in place continue to gain momentum, reinforcing our confidence in delivering sustainable growth, deeper client partnerships, and enduring value for all stakeholders,” said 360 ONE WAM.

Should you buy, sell or hold?

Brokerages remain upbeat on the wealth and asset management company. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and JM Financial have both reaffirmed their Buy ratings on 360 ONE WAM shares.

“360 ONE WAM offers a compelling structural growth story anchored to India's expanding wealth and asset management market. The company continues to garner strong gross flows across both wealth and asset management, which is likely to be supported by the onboarding of new teams,” said MOFSL in its report.

The recent acquisition of B&K and the UBS collaboration, MOFSL believes, enhances the company’s international footprint, broadens client access, and strengthens its transactional platform. “Operating leverage and cost synergies from integrations are expected to improve profitability as new businesses scale up,” said MOFSL.

MOFSL has largely maintained its estimates and expects the company to report FY25-28 revenue/PAT CAGR of 21 per cent/22 per cent. MOFSL adopted the SoTP approach, valuing ARR at 38x FY28E PAT and TBR/other income at 20x FY28E PAT, to arrive at a fair value of ₹1,400 per share.

Meanwhile, JM Financial has valued the entity at 31x FY28E EPS of ₹44 to arrive at a revised target price of ₹1,380, while highlighting that at the current market price (CMP), the stock trades at valuations of 32/26x FY27/FY28E EPS, undemanding for the quality and growth profile.

“360 ONE WAM has established a robust franchise in the UHNI segment and now expanded its offerings to cater to institutional clients (B&K acquisition), HNI segment (organically built), NRIs (UBS AG) and mass affluent (ET Money),” said JM Financial in its report.

JM Financial expects the company to almost double its PAT over FY25-FY28E, generating an EPS CAGR of 19 per cent (with dilution) over FY26-FY28E. At CMP, the stock trades at valuations of 32/26x FY27/FY28E EPS, which is considered undemanding given the quality and growth potential.