Anlon Healthcare makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹92 on NSE SME

Anlon Healthcare listing today: Shares of chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare made a flat debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The company's share listed at ₹92 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 1.1 per cent over the issue price of ₹91 per share. After the listing, the stock fell around 0.6 per cent from the listing price to ₹91.4.

The stock opened at ₹91 on the BSE. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹91.5, up 0.55 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Anlon Healthcare was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were trading almost flat at ₹92, up ₹1 or 1.1 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details Anlon Healthcare IPO received a decent response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 7.13 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by only 1.07 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 47.3 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 10.61 times. The ₹121-crore mainline IPO was a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹86 to ₹91. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and closed on Friday, August 29, 2025.