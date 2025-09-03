Home / Markets / News / Anlon Healthcare makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹92 on NSE SME

Anlon Healthcare makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹92 on NSE SME

Post-listing, the Anlon Healthcare stock was trading at ₹91.5, up 0.55 per cent from the listing price on the BSE

share market, trading
Anlon Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and APIs
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anlon Healthcare listing today: Shares of chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare made a flat debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The company's share listed at ₹92 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 1.1 per cent over the issue price of ₹91 per share. After the listing, the stock fell around 0.6 per cent from the listing price to ₹91.4.
 
The stock opened at ₹91 on the BSE. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹91.5, up 0.55 per cent from the listing price.
 
The listing price of Anlon Healthcare was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were trading almost flat at ₹92, up ₹1 or 1.1 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details

Anlon Healthcare IPO received a decent response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 7.13 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by only 1.07 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 47.3 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 10.61 times.
 
The ₹121-crore mainline IPO was a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹86 to ₹91. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and closed on Friday, August 29, 2025. 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for proposed expansion, repayment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ: Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

About Anlon Healthcare

Incorporated in 2013, Anlon Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company offers pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care, and veterinary products, all manufactured following Indian and international pharmacopoeia standards like IP, BP, EP, JP, and USP. Anlon has received Drug Master File (DMF) approval from ANVISA, NMPA, and PMDA for loxoprofen sodium dihydrate and loxoprofen acid APIs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Towers share price slips 5% in trade; what is rattling investors?

Ashok Leyland forays into battery ecosystem; Nomura analyses implications

Vikran Engineering posts lacklustre debut; shares list at 2% premium

TBO TEK surges 15%, hits 6-month high; what's driving travel related stock?

HSBC flags 5 positives, 4 risks for Indian equities amid market uncertainty

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPMarketsPharma stocks

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story