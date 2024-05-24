Home / Markets / News / Another milestone: Nifty 50 crosses 23,000-mark for the first time

Another milestone: Nifty 50 crosses 23,000-mark for the first time

After hitting a high of 23,026, Nifty 50 index settled at 22,957, down 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, over its previous day's close

market rise
Mayank Patwardhan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The benchmark Nifty 50 index surpassed the 23,000-mark for the first time on Friday. After hitting a high of 23,026, the index settled at 22,957, down 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, over its previous day’s close. The latest 1,000-point (4 per cent) up move for the Nifty has taken over four months (88 trading sessions). Previously, the index took more than this for a 1,000-point up move was 425 trading days (20 months) when it moved from 18,000 to 19,000 in June 2023. So far in 2024, the Nifty 50 index has gained 6 per cent. The recent gains are attributed to optimism around the re-election of the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strong flows from domestic investors. 

Also Read

TMS Ep592: Electric vehicles, stock markets 2023, Santa rally, Blue Origin

Stocks to watch on May 16: Dixon Tech, LIC Housing Finance, Goa Carbon

Sensex, Nifty indices extend winning run; Vix dips after 13-day rise

Sensex drops 378 pts, Nifty holds 20,900; realty, pharma slide; metals up

Sensex soars 372 pts, Nifty ends near 21,800; Azad Engineering jumps 29%

Nifty ends flat after hitting 23K mark, logs gain of 2% for a second week

Sebi tweaks framework for price band formulation in derivatives segment

Sebi action on fantasy games operating on real-time stock market data

Aditya Birla Group's market capitalisation crosses $100 billion milestone

Vodafone Idea shares jump 7.5% on global broking firm UBS upgrade

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nifty stocksIndian marketsstock market rally

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story