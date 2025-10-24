The latest procurement clearance worth ₹79,000 crore has pushed total approvals this financial year to ₹2.5 trillion, which analysts at Antique Stock Broking call a "tremendous opportunity" for Indian defence manufacturers.

With project approvals worth ₹2.5 trillion in year-to-date FY26 (YTD FY26), defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) are poised for strong growth, Antique said. The Nifty Defence index rose as much as 1.02 per cent on Friday.

The brokerage highlighted companies such as PTC Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders , Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Zen Technologies, and Solar Industries as key beneficiaries, maintaining a 'Buy' rating on these stocks.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the Indian armed forces. ALSO READ: PTC India Financial share skyrockets 15% on healthy Q2 results; details Among the approved projects for the Indian Army, acceptance of necessity (AoN) was granted for the acquisition of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane, the ministry said in a statement. To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approvals were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category, Antique said. This category refers to procurement from Indian vendors of products that are indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, with a minimum of 50 per cent Indigenous Content (IC) on the cost basis of the total contract value.