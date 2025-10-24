Home / Markets / News / Rupee extends winning streak despite rising oil prices; opens at 87.79/$

Rupee extends winning streak despite rising oil prices; opens at 87.79/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened five paise higher at 87.79 against the greenback on Friday

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee continued to gain, shrugging off soaring oil prices, with investors awaiting the delayed consumer inflation data in the US.  
 
The domestic currency opened five paise higher at 87.79 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 2.56 per cent so far this year. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened on Thursday to keep the rupee below the 88.00 level, with the currency closing at 87.84 amid optimism over a potential US-India trade deal, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
 
The Dollar Index remained strong, while most Asian currencies showed slight gains. Bhansali sees 88.00 as near-term resistance and 87.60 as support, with small inflows and intra-day outflows contributing to two-way movement. Rising oil prices, up over $5, have added to the mixed global sentiment, he said.
   
"This week's key event will be the US CPI data, which could influence dollar movement and, in turn, rupee volatility. The rupee now holds strong support at 87.65, while resistance is seen near 88.1," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities, said. 
 
The dollar index edged higher on Friday as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping plan to meet next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.09 per cent at 99.02.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices traded slightly lower after the prices spiked by more than 5 per cent on Thursday on US sanctions over two Russian Oil companies. Brent crude price was down 0.47 per cent at 65.68 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.53 per cent at 61.46 per barrel, as of 9:08 AM IST.  
 
As of September 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell further to 97.6, from 98.8 in August. REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.
 
Meanwhile, the RBI did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall amid volatile start; HUL, Colgate drop 3%, Cipla 2%

Maruti, M&M top Motilal Oswal picks; auto ancillaries see split sentiments

HUL Q2: Analysts see near-term GST drag, recovery in H2; buy or sell?

Double whammy hits Colgate: GST cuts, competition weigh on Q2 sales

Nuvama retains 'Hold' on Cipla, raises target after Eli Lilly diabetes deal

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story