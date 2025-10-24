Maruti, M&M top Motilal Oswal picks; auto ancillaries see split sentiments

“Auto demand has improved across segments following the GST rate cuts, aided partly by pent-up demand. Entry-level vehicles — both in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles — are witnessing a marked pickup,” MOFSL said in a research note. The brokerage expects discounts to gradually taper off after the festive season.

MSIL, analysts said, emerged as a consensus buy, while feedback on other OEMs was mixed. On auto ancillaries, investors acknowledged ongoing tariff uncertainty but showed interest in Bharat Forge, Sona Comstar, Bosch, Sandhar Technologies, and Motherson Sumi Wiring, beyond MOFSL’s top picks of Endurance and Happy Forgings.

During a three-day Singapore roadshow, MOFSL analysts met around 15 foreign institutional investors (FIIs), most of whom turned positive on the Indian automobile sector following GST cuts. FIIs, however, were keen to see whether demand will sustain beyond the festive season and whether entry-level vehicle demand will continue.

Investor sentiment: PVs remain the focus

According to the brokerage, investors are closely monitoring whether PV demand will hold post-festive season. While wholesales are expected to remain strong until December 2025, sustainability of demand in CY26 remains uncertain, as current growth has been largely discount-driven.

Concerns were also raised regarding M&M and Tata Motors amid BYD’s potential entry into India. “While MSIL remains the most preferred pick within PV OEMs, sentiment is divided between M&M and Hyundai, with a few suggesting Tata Motors PV could be considered after its recent correction,” MOFSL added.

Two-wheelers: cautious stance amid valuation concerns