Share price of Belrise Industries hit an all-time high of ₹178.45, as the stock rallied 12.5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume in an otherwise subdued market. The stock of the smallcap auto components & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹172.70 touched on November 28, 2025.

The stock price of Belrise Industries , a leading Indian automotive systems manufacturer, has zoomed 98 per cent as against its issue price of ₹90 per share. The company made its stock market debut on May 28, 2025.

At 09:59 AM; Belrise Industries was trading 12 per cent higher at ₹177.20. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 85,428. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped seven-fold with a combined 36.18 million equity shares of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Belrise Industries share price on Tuesday? Belrise Industries and Plasan Sasa, a global leader in advanced armor and survivability solutions, on Monday, December 22, 2025, announced a strategic agreement to jointly pursue opportunities in the Indian military market with the innovative ATEMM systems. The ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) is a cutting-edge self-propelled electric platform designed to enhance operational payload, energy, survivability, and mobility for modern armed forces. Through this collaboration, Belrise Industries and Plasan aim to deliver advanced mission-ready solutions tailored to the requirements of the Indian defense sector. The collaboration aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, ensuring localized production and technology transfer. Beyond the Indian market, Belrise will become an integral part of Plasan’s global supply chain; enabling cost-effective production of Plasan’s advanced systems in India. This step will not only support Indian defense programs but also contribute to Plasan’s worldwide operations, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company on Friday informed that 63.1 million equity shares held by the Promoter Group and other public shareholders, which were pre-listing shares, have been released from lock-in with effect from December 18, 2025. Company outlook The domestic automotive sector saw strong demand momentum over the past couple of months, driven by the festive period and the benefits of GST 2.0. The market sentiment has been positive, and the management said they have seen this consumer enthusiasm translate into set-up of new facilities for the company's key customers.

Belrise Industries is strategically expanding its 4W segment, aiming to double revenue from this category over the next 2–2.5 years. This growth is expected to be driven by a strengthened product portfolio and the acquisition of H-One, which brings advanced technology in high-tensile steel components (up to 1,100 MPa) and access to two key Japanese OEMs, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. The acquisition of Mag Filters further enhances Belrise Industries’ reach by opening doors to India’s 4W market leader. This pivot toward 4Ws and CVs offers a multi-year growth runway, supported by a larger addressable market and increasing premiumisation in passenger vehicles, which is driving higher component complexity.