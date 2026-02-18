Apar Industries zooms 53% from January low; stock nears record high

Apar Industries share price today

Share price of Apar Industries regained the ₹10,000 mark, as the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹10,416.95, on rallying 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price surpassed its previous high of ₹9,900 touched on July 30, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹11,797.35 on January 8, 2025.

The market price of Apar Industries has bounced back 53 per cent from its previous month low of ₹6,800 touched on January 21, 2026.

At 01:51 PM; Apar Industries was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹9,986.25, as compared to 0.03 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex.

Apar Industries enters into telecom service business APAR Industries is the world's largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer, 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer and India's largest exporter and producer of speciality and renewable cables. On January 29, 2026, Apar Industries announced its entry into the telecom service business, a new line of business for the company. The company said it was selected as the successful bidder and awarded the project, with a contract value of ₹156.9 crore (inclusive of GST), which is scheduled to be executed over a two year period. Successful execution of this project will deepen Apars’s engagement with Indian Railways and position it for future business across other zones. The contract also provides visibility into long-term infrastructure planning and digital transformation initiatives, expanding its footprints in communication infrastructure, the company said.

Indian Railways is undertaking a nationwide upgrade of its signaling systems to enhance safety, automation, and operational efficiency. A key component of this initiative is the deployment of Kavach, an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to prevent train collisions and ensure speed regulation. To support this rollout, South Eastern Railway invited bids for a large-scale EPC contract involving the Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of telecom towers and Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) Backbone infrastructure across approximately 1,563 route kilometers (RKM). CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The contract will be executed under the Standard EPC Agreement framework adopted by Indian Railways, which emphasizes milestone-based payments, and balanced risk allocation between the Authority and the Contractor.

Apar Industries – Management commentary, outlook For the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), the company’s consolidated revenue came in at ₹5,480 crore, representing a 16.2 per cent year-on-year increase. This was particularly characterized by a resilient domestic business performance and a favourable product mix across all business verticals. The export business was affected due to the US tariff situation. Profit after tax post exceptional loss came in at ₹209 crore, which was 19.4 per cent higher than the same quarter of the previous year. The US business performance remained quite subdued in Q3. This was related obviously with the tariff-related impacts and especially with an announcement that took place during the quarter of what is called Section 232 where almost 400 product categories were added under Section 232.