Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. rose nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the Bombay High Court at Goa stayed an arrest warrant issued against the company's chief executive officer (CEO).

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 2.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 1.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ola Electric has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,800.23 crore.

Ola Electric stays arrest warrant against CEO

Ola Electric said the Bombay High Court at Goa has stayed the warrant issued by the District Consumer Commission, South Goa. The court also observed that the commission had exceeded its jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act while issuing the warrant. The company said the order clarifies the legal position and requested that due note be taken of the development.

More detailes regaring the order or the complaint were not issued in the statement. However, media reports indicated that the South Goa District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Bhavish Aggarwal.