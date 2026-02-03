Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds hit 20% upper circuit on US tariff relief

Avanti Feeds hit a fresh life-time high at ₹960, while Apex Frozen Foods quoted at its highest level since September 2022 after the US President partly rolled back reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports

