Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds hit 20% upper circuit on US tariff relief

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:10 AM IST
Share prices of Apex Frozen Foods and Avanti Feeds hit the 20 per cent upper circuit in opening trade on Tuesday after the US President Donald Trump partly rolled back reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports. Apex Frozen Foods hit its maximum 20 per cent upper limit at ₹352.20 its highest level since September 2022. Avanti Feeds hit the upper circuit at ₹960 - thus registering a fresh all-time high. Apex Frozen Foods and Avanti Feeds are among the major Indian companies in the aquaculture sector, with focus on shrimp industry. They focus on processing and exporting shrimps globally including the US, and were said to be impacted by higher US tariffs. Trump in a social media post said that India and US have reached a trade deal agreement, wherein the US will reduce reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. ALSO READ | From auto to chemicals: Key sectors to in focus post India-US trade pact "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent,” Trump said in his post on Truth Social. READ MORE Analysts believe the India-US deal to be a major boost for the Indian stock market, following the Union Budget 2026. "The combination of the US-India trade deal, the EU-India trade deal and the growth-oriented Budget will boost the market sentiments and the animal spirits in the economy. The rally will be widespread across market caps; but the largecaps which are fairly valued have the potential to outperform aided by FII inflows. This is going to be the beginning of a boom in the Indian stock markets taking it to new records," says Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. ALSO READ | India-US trade deal: Time to buy stocks; Nifty target 28,100, says Bernstein At 9:22 AM, Apex Frozen Foods stock traded with a gain of 17 per cent per cent at ₹342. The counter saw brisk trades of nearly 10 lakh equity shares in the first seven minutes of trade. Avanti Feeds was up 18 per cent at ₹940, with over 9 lakh shares changing hands at the counter on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 soared more than 3 per cent or 760 points to 25,850. "The US–India trade deal is particularly positive for export-oriented sectors with meaningful exposure to the US market. Sectors such as textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, auto ancillaries, IT services and select industrials stand to benefit from improved market access, tariff rationalisation and greater supply-chain certainty," says Axis Securities in a report on the impact of India-US trade deal. Last week, Apex Foods and Avanti Feeds received a boost after signing of the landmark India-EU Free Trading Agreement (FTA) promising sweeping gains and new opportunities for businesses and consumers. Trade between India and the EU was worth $136.5 billion in the financial year ended March 2025. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.