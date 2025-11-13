Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marine Electricals share climbs 8% on securing multiple deals worth ₹175 cr

Marine Electricals share climbs 8% on securing multiple deals worth ₹175 cr

Marine Electricals share price today, November 13, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marine Electricals (India) share price today: Marine Electricals (India) shares were in demand on Thursday, November 13, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 7.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹256.90 per share, on NSE.
 
At 1:20 PM, Marine Electricals (India) share price was trading 5.44 per cent higher at ₹251.05 per share. By comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading 0.39 per cent higher at 25,976.90 levels.

Why did Marine Electricals (India) share price rise today?

 
Marine Electricals (India) shares surged after the company announced that it has bagged multiple new orders worth about ₹175 crore.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Marine Electricals said, “We are pleased to announce that Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received orders amounting to ₹174.60 crore excluding taxes.”
 
The new business wins include contracts from Siemens Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and Equinix India Private Limited.

Under the deal with Siemens, Marine Electricals will supply power distribution systems for a global hyperscaler’s JUI1A data centre project, with delivery scheduled over the next 12 months. 
 
The order from Hindustan Shipyard involves electrical works on board vessel 11,200, which will be executed over a period of 36 months. 
 
Meanwhile, the contract from Equinix India entails the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of power distribution systems for the MB3.2 data centre project, to be completed within four months.
 
Following these wins, Marine Electricals’ total order book now stands at around ₹966 crore.  ALSO READ | Voda Idea stock hits over 13-month high; zooms 75% in 3 months; here's why

Marine Electricals (India) Q2 results

 
Marine Electricals' revenue rose to ₹222.24 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹184.1 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25).
 
Profit (attributable to the owners of the company) came in at ₹16.49 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹12.72 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Marine segment revenue climbed to ₹122.71 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹90.39 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Industry segment revenue zoomed to 99.52 crore in Q2FY26, from 93.71 crore in Q2FY25.

About Marine Electricals (India)

 
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is a listed company offering integrated technical solutions across the maritime, defence, and industrial sectors, with expertise spanning power generation, automation, and information and communication technology. 
 
Established in 1978, the company has grown from a component supplier into a comprehensive solutions provider, catering to diverse vessels and extending its capabilities beyond the marine domain.
 
Headquartered in Mumbai with advanced manufacturing facilities in Goa, Marine Electricals has diversified into high-growth areas such as data centres, railways, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

