Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock after Q2 show?

Info Edge (India) share price today: Info Edge (India) shares were under pressure on Thursday, November 13, 2025, slipping as much as 3.26 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,332 per share.

At 11:30 AM, the Info Edge (India) stock was trading 1.19 per cent lower at ₹1,360.60, even as the BSE Sensex gained 0.33 per cent to 84,743.91.

Info Edge (India) Q2 results

Info Edge (India) reported a 12.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in standalone billings for the September quarter (Q2FY26), reaching ₹729 crore. Billings in the recruitment business grew by 10.8 per cent, while the non-recruitment portfolio – 99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matchmaking), and Shiksha (education) – combined, recorded growth of 16.3 per cent.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹746 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ₹656.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The recruitment business Y-o-Y growth improved slightly in Q2 vis-à-vis Q1, while non-recruitment businesses continued to grow with reduced cash losses. The company reported an operating profit of ₹267.5 crore and an operating profit margin of 35.9 per cent of revenue on a standalone basis in Q2FY26. Standalone cash from operations (before taxes) stood at ₹292.5 crore for the quarter. ALSO READ: Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19; sets price band at ₹114-120: Check details Hitesh Oberoi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), said, “Business growth remained stable in Q2FY26 with improved cash generation. The recruitment business continued to show resilience amid an uncertain hiring environment. 99acres and Jeevansathi maintained their growth momentum while continuing to gain market share.”

Info Edge (India) dividend The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.40 per share (on face value of ₹2 per share) for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend is Friday, November 21, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on or after December 5, 2025. Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock? JM Financial | Add | Target: 1,450 Info Edge (India) Q2 performance was largely in line, with standalone revenue and Ebitda up 13.7 per cent and 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Recruitment profitability was slightly below expectations, while 99acres margins were hit by higher marketing spends. Billings grew 12.1 per cent YoY, led by strong traction in GCC clients (+18 per cent Y-o-Y). Management flagged continued hiring uncertainties across sectors. Thus, JM Financial cut EPS estimates by 3-4 per cent for FY26-28 and revised its SoTP-based TP to ₹1,450. Nuvama | Buy | Target: 1,580 Nuvama analysts said Info Edge (India) reported decent Q2FY26 results with revenue at ₹750 crore (in line) and Ebitda margin at 39.6 per cent (vs est. 40.9 per cent). Recruitment growth was weighed by IT hiring weakness, though non-IT is expected to sustain double-digit growth. EPS estimates for FY26E/27E were trimmed by 3.5 per cent/2.3 per cent due to lower profitability. Retain ‘Buy’ with a revised SoTP-based TP of ₹1,580 (earlier ₹1,550).