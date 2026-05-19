Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9% on Q4 show, dividend news; analyst upbeat

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 results

Revenue from operations rose 81.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹296.26 crore from ₹161.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

During the quarter under review, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, jumped 88.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67.64 crore from ₹35.99 crore reported in Q4FY25.

For FY26, the company’s consolidated PAT increased 90.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹107.38 crore from ₹56.36 crore, while revenue rose 60.9 per cent to ₹904.32 crore from ₹562.07 crore reported in FY25.