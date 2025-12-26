Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. rose over 3 per cent after it received orders worth ₹100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Shares of the company have risen over 12 per cent this week and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 135 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Micro has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,992.7 crore.

Apollo Micro bags orders worth ₹100 crore

Apollo Micro Systems said it has received orders worth ₹100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems, with deliveries earmarked for the Ministry of Defence. The orders, received in the ordinary course of business, are scheduled to be executed within a period of four months, the company said in the statement.

Earlier this week, the company received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT). These systems use high-powered lasers to inflict damage on targets. Compared to traditional weapons, which mainly rely on physical impact and kinetic energy, DEWs use directed energy to heat and destroy or damage the target.