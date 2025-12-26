Lenskart share price gains 4% on acquisition update in Korea; details here

Shares of eye care solutions provider Lenskart Solutions were in high demand during the last trading session of the week on Friday, December 26, after the company announced an update on an acquisition in the Republic of Korea. Following the news, the company's share price rose by 3.98 per cent to log ₹470 during early trade on Friday.

Though the stock price has partially retreated, the counter continues to see buying interest from investors. At 09:25 AM on Friday, Lenskart shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹462.35 apiece, higher by 2.29 per cent from its previous close of ₹452 per share. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,131, down by merely 11 points or 0.04 per cent. A combined total of 1.35 million equity shares of Lenskart, valued at around ₹63.55 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

Lenskart shares have a 52-week range of ₹495 - ₹356.10 per share on the NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹80,324.49 crore as of December 26, 2025, on the NSE. Lenskart announces update on acquisition in Korea Lenskart Solutions has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore (Lenskart Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, approved an investment of KRW 3 billion (approximately ₹18.6 crore) for the acquisition of 29.24 per cent of the share capital of iiNeer Corp., Ltd. (iiNeer), a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Korea.