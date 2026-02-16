However, with the recent gains Shah sees clear structural improvement on the charts."Recently, the stock has shown clear structural improvement, as price has successfully broken above this long-term falling trendline and, importantly, defended it on retests, signalling a shift from distribution to accumulation. The latest daily close above the trendline confirms the breakout and reflects improving buyer conviction," says the analyst from Choice Broking.From a momentum perspective, Apollo Pipes has reclaimed all short- and medium-term key EMAs (20, 50, and 100 EMA), which are now turning upward, indicating strengthening trend dynamics. However, the 200-EMA near ₹350 zone could act as the next resistance, adds Shah.Despite this resistance, Shah believes that the overall structure remains constructive. He reckons that as long as price holds above the broken trendline and key support near ₹290, the trend stays intact, with potential to extend toward the ₹350–360 zone. This implies a potential upside of around 8.4 per cent from current levels.