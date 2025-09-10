Home / Markets / News / Ashish Kacholia smallcap stock zooms 45% in 1 month, hits new high

Ashish Kacholia smallcap stock zooms 45% in 1 month, hits new high

Shaily Engineering Plastics shares hit a new high ₹2,316.55, gaining 4% on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade, surpassed its previous high of ₹2,281 touched on September 2, 2025

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shaily Engineering Plastics share price today: Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics (Shaily) hit a new high at ₹2,316.55, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,281 per share, touched on September 2, 2025.
 
In past one month, Shaily has outperformed the market by surging 45 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in BSE Sensex.

Ashish Kacholia held over 3 per cent stake in Shaily

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.48 million shares, or 3.22 per stake, in Shaily at the end of the June 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.

Smallcap World Fund acquires stake in Shaily

Last month, Smallcap World Fund acquired 768,179 shares or a 1.67 per cent stake of Shaily at an average price of ₹1,925 per share. Post transaction, Smallcap World Fund holding in the company increased to 5.48 per cent from 3.81 per cent.
 
As per the disclosure made by Shaily to stock exchanges, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited offloaded 1.1 million shares, representing a 2.4 per cent stake in the company via open market on August 20, 2025. Post transaction, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited's holding in Shaily has declined to 3.17 per cent from 5.57 per cent, data shows.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Strong Q1 results/outlook

In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company reported strong revenue growth of 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹247 crore with an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanding by 840 basis points (bps) to 28.5 per cent. The growth was attributed to improved traction in the company’s Healthcare segment, which shows a growth of 181 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77 crore.
 
The group is primarily engaged in contract manufacturing in the business of injection mould of plastic and other components. The nature of the entire business remains within the boundaries of contract manufacturing and its related activity for different industries such as furniture, pharma, toy, automobile etc.
 
The management said the company is seeing significant growth on its IP-led pen platforms going forward. The management is in discussions with multiple customers regarding volume commitments and capacity requirements for the next 3 to 5 years and would be aligning the company’s manufacturing capacity and global manufacturing footprint accordingly.
 
Shaily, in its FY25 annual report, said the healthcare business is expected to account for half its revenues within three years and deliver margins above the corporate average, lifting return on capital employed (RoCE) and stakeholder value.
 
With a robust pipeline, expanded capacity, diversified platforms, and globalised operations, Shaily stands at a pivotal inflection point. The company is positioned to deliver revenue growth in excess of 25 per cent annually over the next few years, with Ebitda growth in percentage terms expected to outpace topline expansion. In view of this, the management said they see a bright future for our business and are more confident now than ever to enhance stakeholder value in a sustainable manner.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty tests 25k; IT, PSU Bank indices up 2%; SMIDs advance

Fitch ups India FY26 GDP forecast to 6.9% from 6.5% on domestic demand

Faze Three, Indo Count zoom up to 20% on revival of India-US trade talks

Sterling & Wilson Renewable jumps 6% on winning ₹415-crore order

GST a mini-budget; risks higher in mid, small-caps: S Naren, ICICI Pru AMC

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingShaily Engineering PlasticsBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story