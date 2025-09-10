Ashish Kacholia smallcap stock zooms 45% in 1 month, hits new high
Shaily Engineering Plastics shares hit a new high ₹2,316.55, gaining 4% on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade, surpassed its previous high of ₹2,281 touched on September 2, 2025
Shaily Engineering Plastics share price today: Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics
(Shaily) hit a new high at ₹2,316.55, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,281 per share, touched on September 2, 2025.
In past one month, Shaily has outperformed the market by surging 45 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in BSE Sensex
.
Ashish Kacholia held over 3 per cent stake in Shaily
Ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.48 million shares, or 3.22 per stake, in Shaily at the end of the June 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.
Smallcap World Fund acquires stake in Shaily
Last month, Smallcap World Fund acquired 768,179 shares or a 1.67 per cent stake of Shaily at an average price of ₹1,925 per share. Post transaction, Smallcap World Fund holding in the company increased to 5.48 per cent from 3.81 per cent.
As per the disclosure made by Shaily to stock exchanges, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited offloaded 1.1 million shares, representing a 2.4 per cent stake in the company via open market on August 20, 2025. Post transaction, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited's holding in Shaily has declined to 3.17 per cent from 5.57 per cent, data shows. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Strong Q1 results/outlook
In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company reported strong revenue growth of 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹247 crore with an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanding by 840 basis points (bps) to 28.5 per cent. The growth was attributed to improved traction in the company’s Healthcare segment, which shows a growth of 181 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77 crore.
The group is primarily engaged in contract manufacturing in the business of injection mould of plastic and other components. The nature of the entire business remains within the boundaries of contract manufacturing and its related activity for different industries such as furniture, pharma, toy, automobile etc.
The management said the company is seeing significant growth on its IP-led pen platforms going forward. The management is in discussions with multiple customers regarding volume commitments and capacity requirements for the next 3 to 5 years and would be aligning the company’s manufacturing capacity and global manufacturing footprint accordingly.
Shaily, in its FY25 annual report, said the healthcare business is expected to account for half its revenues within three years and deliver margins above the corporate average, lifting return on capital employed (RoCE) and stakeholder value.
With a robust pipeline, expanded capacity, diversified platforms, and globalised operations, Shaily stands at a pivotal inflection point. The company is positioned to deliver revenue growth in excess of 25 per cent annually over the next few years, with Ebitda growth in percentage terms expected to outpace topline expansion. In view of this, the management said they see a bright future for our business and are more confident now than ever to enhance stakeholder value in a sustainable manner.
