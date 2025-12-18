Stocks to Watch today, Dec 18: HCLTech, Tata Motors, Paytm, Cyient

Stocks to Watch today, December 18, 2025: Indian equities are likely to start Thursday’s session on a muted note, tracking weak cues from global markets. At 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 39 points lower at 25,859.

Across Asia, markets were trading in the red. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.45 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower by 0.54 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei also fell 1.14 per cent ahead of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise rates to 0.75 per cent on Friday — the highest level in three decades.

On Wall Street, major indices ended sharply lower overnight. The S&P 500 dropped 1.16 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.47 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.81 per cent. Below are key stocks in focus today, December 18, 2025: Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted Paytm Payments Services, a subsidiary of One 97 Communications, authorisation to function as a Payment Aggregator for both physical (offline) payments and cross-border transactions (inward and outward). This new approval complements the existing online Payment Aggregator authorisation issued by the RBI on November 26.

Consequently, Paytm Payments Services now possesses Payment Aggregator licenses across all major segments, allowing it to provide comprehensive payment aggregation services for online, offline, and international transactions. Mahindra Lifespaces Developers: The company has launched Mahindra Blossom, a premium residential development in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a potential GDV of approx. ₹1,900 crore. Ola Electric: Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and promoter of Ola Electric, sold approximately one percent of his equity in the company for ₹142.3 crore through open market transactions on Wednesday. This sale is part of a previously announced "one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion" of the promoter's stake, according to reports.

Vedanta: A day after receiving the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said that the proposed demerger into five independently listed companies is targeted for completion by March 2026. Tata Motors: The company has achieved a record-breaking response for its revived Sierra nameplate, securing over 70,000 confirmed bookings within the initial 24 hours. Tata Chemicals: The company has raised ₹1,500 crore through the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Maruti Suzuki: The company expects the debut of its first all-electric vehicle to boost deliveries of alternative-fuel-powered cars to nearly half its total Indian sales next year.

Cyient: The company’s subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Kinetic Technologies for a total consideration of up to $93 million. Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) and won its first order worth ₹273.24 crore from Indian Railways in the safety and signalling segment. The contract covers the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMVs), along with training of railway staff, servicing, and breakdown maintenance. HCLTech: The IT firm has been selected as a strategic partner by ASN Bank. Under the multi-year agreement, HCLTech will support ASN Bank’s enterprise applications, and streamline services through a distributed delivery model to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

Bajaj Electricals: The company has entered into the ‘Solar Solutions’ as a new/additional line of business under the company’s ‘Lighting Solutions’ segment. Antony Waste Handling Cell: The company has been awarded two contracts for the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The contracts were awarded to its consortium/joint venture comprising AG Enviro Infra Projects (51 per cent stake), Jigar Transport Company (29 per cent), and M K Enterprises (20 per cent). GMR Power and Urban Infra: The Board has cleared a proposal to issue 6.61 crore equity shares at ₹120.88 per share, raising ₹800 crore, to Synergy Industrial and Power Metals and Credit Solutions India Trust.