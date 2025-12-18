Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here

Early optimism faded as the session progressed, despite some easing in currency pressure. Selling in heavyweight stocks across sectors led to broad-based weakness, while muted cues from global markets further dampened investor sentiment.

Looking ahead, choppy price action is likely to persist amid ongoing currency swings and mixed global signals. The prevailing trend points to continued consolidation around key levels, with the next support placed near the recent swing low of 25,700. A decisive break below this level could intensify selling pressure toward 25,450, while immediate resistance is seen in the 25,950–26,050 zone. Participants are advised to adopt a stock-specific approach, keep position sizes in check, and remain mindful of risk management in the current volatile environment.