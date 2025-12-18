Home / Markets / News / Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here

Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here

The FMCG space continues to witness a mixed trend, with Britannia emerging as a relative outperformer, gradually trending higher over the past nine months.

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth
On the technical front, Paytm stock has been displaying a clear negative divergence between price action and the RSI indicator and is now drifting toward its previous swing low.
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:35 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Market View 

Markets remained volatile on Wednesday and ended with a marginal decline, in line with the ongoing corrective phase. After an initial uptick, the Nifty quickly resumed its downward trajectory and gradually drifted lower through the session, eventually closing at 25,818.55, down 0.16 per cent. Sectoral performance was largely negative, with realty, FMCG and financials emerging as the key laggards. In contrast, IT and metals managed to buck the broader trend and closed flat to marginally higher. Continued pressure in the broader market weighed on sentiment, with the midcap and smallcap indices declining in the range of 0.66 per cent–0.83 per cent. 
Early optimism faded as the session progressed, despite some easing in currency pressure. Selling in heavyweight stocks across sectors led to broad-based weakness, while muted cues from global markets further dampened investor sentiment.
  Looking ahead, choppy price action is likely to persist amid ongoing currency swings and mixed global signals. The prevailing trend points to continued consolidation around key levels, with the next support placed near the recent swing low of 25,700. A decisive break below this level could intensify selling pressure toward 25,450, while immediate resistance is seen in the 25,950–26,050 zone. Participants are advised to adopt a stock-specific approach, keep position sizes in check, and remain mindful of risk management in the current volatile environment.
 

Stocks Recommendations

 

Britannia Industries Limited | LTP: ₹ 6096 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 6470 | Stop-loss: ₹ 5880

  The FMCG space continues to witness a mixed trend, with Britannia emerging as a relative outperformer, gradually trending higher over the past nine months. After breaking out of a Cup & Handle continuation pattern, the stock saw a mild retracement and has since formed a fresh base, indicating healthy consolidation. The broader structure remains firmly placed within a strong uptrend, and the recent range breakout suggests potential for further upside. Additionally, the weekly RSI has
registered a fresh bullish crossover, pointing to a revival in positive momentum. In view of the supportive technical structure, traders may consider initiating long positions in the stock within the specified parameters.
 

Infosys Limited | LTP: ₹ 1602 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 1710 | Stop-loss: ₹1550

  The IT index is showing early signs of a trend reversal following a prolonged corrective phase, aided by sustained weakness in the rupee, which remains supportive for the sector. In line with this broader trend, Infosys has demonstrated resilience after breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern formed near the base of its prior decline, signaling a potential reversal. The stock has established a firm pivot while holding above its moving averages ribbon, reflecting improving price strength. Given the favorable sectoral backdrop and positive technical structure, the stock is likely to witness continuation of buying interest.
 

One 97 Communications Limited | LTP: ₹ 1270.50 | Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹ 1180 | Stop-loss: ₹ 1320

  After a strong rally since March 2025, Paytm is showing early signs of exhaustion. On the technical front, it has been displaying a clear negative divergence between price action and the RSI indicator and is now drifting toward its previous swing low. Adding to the bearish bias, the price has slipped below its short-term moving averages, namely the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, confirming emerging weakness. As long as the stock remains below ₹1,320, the downside bias is expected to persist. Traders may therefore consider initiating short positions as per the mentioned levels.
 
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is senior vice president of research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World-beating 55,000% surge in Indian AI stock sparks bubble fears

Wide-ranging reforms: Sebi overhauls MF cost framework, stockbroking rules

Premium

Mundra resolution, renewables portfolio are key drivers for Tata Power

Premium

Consumption momentum, new assets support Phoenix Mills' stock gains

NSDL settles Sebi proceedings for ₹15.6 crore over alleged lapses

Topics :Share Market TodayStock callsMarket technicalsBritanniaInfosys PaytmOne97 CommunicationsMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesShare price

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story