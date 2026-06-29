Asian markets struggle for direction amid West Asia risks, rate-hike bets

Asian stocks wobbled on Monday after Iran and the United States agreed to halt renewed hostilities that had cast a shadow over an interim peace deal and kept oil prices supported, while the dollar stood tall near a one-year high ​on rate-hike bets.

A return to diplomacy in West Asia would follow several days of tit-for-tat strikes ​since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week, with both sides accusing each other of ‌breaking an interim ceasefire.

Futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.4 per cent while European futures rose 0.2 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI fell nearly 2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 1 per cent, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares down 0.4 per cent.

"It feels like we are lacking a bit of direction," said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global in Sydney. "We may get a shot in the arm later today from more positive news out of the Middle East... but at the moment I think it's going to be a bit of a flow-driven day without major moves to either side," Twidale said. Worries over the future of the peace deal lifted oil prices, which have given up almost all of their war-driven gains as markets quickly reprice the prospect of easing supply. On Monday, Brent crude futures climbed 0.85 per cent to $72.6 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose over 1 per cent to $70.01 a barrel.

The 14-point interim peace accord agreed on June 17 was meant to halt the fighting, which the US and Israel started on February 28, and ‌reopen the critical strait while talks proceeded on issues such as Iran's nuclear programme. "Markets enter July with a ceasefire that nobody quite trusts," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets. Tech worries linger Investors have also been battling concerns that valuations for AI-related firms have become stretched following years of gains, with Micron's strong earnings forecast and Apple's price hikes last week underscoring the contrasting challenges. Markets are undergoing a tactical rotation away from mega-cap AI into smaller, more cyclical segments, marking early signs of broadening after extreme concentration, strategists at BofA Global Research said in a note.

The Bank for International Settlements cautioned over the durability of the current AI investment surge, noting supply bottlenecks and intense competition could spur the kind of overinvestment seen in previous ​boom-and-bust cycles. Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said the rising costs tied to modern infrastructure have firms scrambling for cash on their balance sheets ‌and adding to risks if those investments fail to deliver. "For this reason, traders have gravitated toward the defensive and cyclically oriented areas of the equity space in recent weeks," Torres said. Rising rate hike wagers Easing oil prices may help reduce some inflation pressure but elevated prices are likely ​to keep the US Federal ‌Reserve under pressure to raise rates. Investors are pricing in at least one hike this year, a sharp reversal from expectations of two rate cuts before ‌the conflict began.