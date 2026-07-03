Asian stocks mixed after weak US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets

Stocks made a mixed start to the Asian trading session on Friday after a lukewarm US jobs report poured cold water on the prospect ​of an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's broadest index of ​Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses, edging up 0.1 per cent after two consecutive ‌days of declines.

South Korea's Kospi weighed on the regional benchmark in sympathy with sharp falls in chipmakers in US trading. S&P 500 e-mini futures and Nasdaq e-mini futures were both up 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1 per cent.

US job growth slowed sharply in June and payroll gains for the prior two months were revised lower, according to data released on Thursday, pointing to a cooling labour market. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 per cent last month from 4.3 per cent in May as workers left the labour force, pushing the participation rate to the lowest level in more than five years.

"The figures challenged the narrative that the Fed remains on track to hike in the second half ‌of this year," Westpac analysts wrote in a research report. The tepid jobs data doused traders' expectations of an imminent rate hike and raised the odds that the Fed will keep rates on hold until October. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 46.8 per cent probability that the US central bank will keep rates steady at its meeting on September 15 to 16, compared to a 35.8 per cent chance a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Overnight, stocks on Wall Street were a mixed bag as the ​S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a ‌record close.

The US market will be closed on Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Against the yen, the US dollar was up 0.2 per cent at 161.435 yen at the start of Asian ​trading, with ‌market liquidity thinned by the holiday. The greenback clawed back some strength after a twitchy session on Thursday, with ‌a sudden bout of strength in the Japanese currency after Reuters reported authorities have adopted a new approach to their forays into the market. It was not immediately clear what drove the rally. The ‌US ​dollar index, which ​measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was steady at 100.98 after sliding 0.5 per cent on Thursday.