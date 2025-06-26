Home / Markets / News / ASK Automotive hits record high on JV with TD Holding; up 18% in 7 sessions

ASK Automotive hits record high on JV with TD Holding; up 18% in 7 sessions

ASK Automotive shares rose over 5 per cent after the board approved forming a joint venture with Germany's T.D. Holding GMBH

trading, markets
ASK Automotive share price, stock market today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of ASK Automotive rose over 5 per cent on Thursday after the board approved forming a joint venture with Germany's T.D. Holding GMBH to manufacture and market sunroof and helix cables. 
 
The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 5.14 per cent during the day to ₹526.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since June 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.14 per cent higher at ₹516.6 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:15 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have gained for the seventh straight session, rising over 18 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 8.6 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  ASK Automotive has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,193.26 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

ASK Automotive - TD Holding joint venture

ASK Automotive’s Board of Directors, at its meeting held on June 25, 2025, approved entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) to manufacture, market, and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles. 
 
The new Joint Venture will be incorporated following the execution of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA), the company said in the exchange filing on Wednesday. 
 
ASK Automotive will hold a 49 per cent stake in the JV and invest up to ₹2.45 crore in one or more tranches, including an initial infusion of ₹49 lakh at the time of incorporation. The remaining 51 per cent stake will be held by TDH, accordong to the statement.  

ASK Automotive Q4 results

The company's net profit rose 20.62 per cent to ₹57.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹47.76 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue increased 8.58 per cent to ₹849.67 crore, up from ₹782.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
 
ASK Automotive has been supplying safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing and manufacturing capabilities. Their offerings are powertrain agnostic, catering to electric vehicle (EV) as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). 
 
The company operate nearly 15 manufacturing facilities across five states in India and is developing one new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan as well.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share rallies 9% in trade today; here's why

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Airtel lift Sensex 400pts; broader market indices slip; Nestle up 2%

Western Carriers share zooms 12% on bagging ₹558-crore deal from JSL

Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on partnering with Rakuten Symphony

Nifty IT worst performer so far in 2025, drops 10%; time to bottom fish?

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksAuto components industryAuto componentAuto component productionNifty 50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story