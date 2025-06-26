Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on partnering with Rakuten Symphony

Shares of the company have remained range-bound since May. The counter has fallen 40 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tejas Networks has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,689.29 crore.

Tejas Network Rakuten Symphony Partnership

Rakuten Symphony and Tejas Networks announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop integrated Open RAN solutions and pursue joint go-to-market initiatives in India and globally, according to an exhange filing on Thursday.

The collaboration will combine Rakuten Symphony’s CU/DU software, OSS, and cloud portfolio with Tejas’s 4G/5G radio portfolio, the companies said in a joint statement. "The two companies aim to explore opportunities for deploying and expanding 4G and 5G networks worldwide by leveraging their technical and commercial synergies."

The partnership would deliver a compelling solution by integrating Tejas’s RAN infrastructure with Rakuten’s cloud-native RAN software stack, according to Kumar N. Sivarajan, co-founder of Tejas Networks, said.