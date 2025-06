Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on partnering with Rakuten Symphony

Shares of Tejas Networks rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after it announced a strategic partnership with Rakuten Symphony to develop integrated Open RAN solutions and engage in joint go-to-market efforts, both in India and internationally.

The telecom equipment and accessories maker's stock rose as much as 4.94 per cent during the day to ₹731.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 21 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.2 per cent higher at ₹719.7 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM.

Shares of the company have remained range-bound since May. The counter has fallen 40 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tejas Networks has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,689.29 crore.

Tejas Network Rakuten Symphony Partnership

Rakuten Symphony and Tejas Networks announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop integrated Open RAN solutions and pursue joint go-to-market initiatives in India and globally, according to an exhange filing on Thursday.

The collaboration will combine Rakuten Symphony’s CU/DU software, OSS, and cloud portfolio with Tejas’s 4G/5G radio portfolio, the companies said in a joint statement. "The two companies aim to explore opportunities for deploying and expanding 4G and 5G networks worldwide by leveraging their technical and commercial synergies."

The partnership would deliver a compelling solution by integrating Tejas’s RAN infrastructure with Rakuten’s cloud-native RAN software stack, according to Kumar N. Sivarajan, co-founder of Tejas Networks, said.