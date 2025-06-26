Western Carriers share zooms 12% on bagging ₹558-crore deal from JSL

Western Carriers share price: Logistics solution provider Logistics solution provider Western Carriers (WCIL) share price rose as much as 12.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹124 per share on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Why did Western Carriers share price rise today?

Western Carriers share rose after it secured a work order valued at approximately ₹558 crore from Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL).

The three-year contract entails the transportation of slabs, coils, and sheet plates in DSO containers to various destinations across India. The deal further deepens WCIL’s longstanding partnership with JSL and highlights its strength in providing reliable, end-to-end logistics solutions to the manufacturing and metals industries.

"This is a prestigious mandate that reinforces our capabilities in managing large-scale, mission critical logistics operations across India. We remain committed to delivering efficient and quality services to support the domestic industrial ecosystem," said Rajendra Sethia, chairman and managing director, Western Carriers. At the beginning of the month, the company received a work order worth about ₹27.73 crore from Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) for hiring and trip basis of trailers for container movement inside the JSL plant in Jajpur. Western Carriers Q4 results In Q4FY25, Western Carriers reported revenue from operations of ₹429 crore, up 6.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹402 crore in Q4FY24. For the full financial year FY25, revenue stood at ₹1,726 crore, marking a modest 2.4 per cent increase over FY24.

Ebitda for the fourth quarter came in at ₹25 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 5.8 per cent. On a full-year basis, Ebitda stood at ₹120 crore, with the margin improving to 6.9 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 was ₹14 crore, with a PAT margin of 3.3 per cent. For the entire fiscal year, PAT reached ₹65 crore, resulting in a PAT margin of 3.8 per cent. In terms of operational volumes, domestic TEUs rose sharply to 79,840 in FY25 from 60,863 in FY24, indicating strong growth in local logistics demand. However, EXIM (export-import) volumes declined to 1,33,635 TEUs from 1,51,637 TEUs in the previous year.