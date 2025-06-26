Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering share rallies 9% in trade today; here's why

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share rallies 9% in trade today; here's why

The rise in the Texmaco Rail share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of ₹535 crore from Camalco SA.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a part of the Adventz Group, is among the leading infrastructure engineering companies with a diverse portfolio.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Texmaco Rail share price: Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose up to 8.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹189 apiece on Thursday, June 26, 2025. 
 
At 11:24 AM, Texmaco Rail share price was up 4.24 per cent at ₹180.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 83,052.46 levels.
 

Why did Texmaco Rail share price zoom in trade today?

 
The rise in the Texmaco Rail share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of ₹535 crore from Camalco SA.
 
In an exchange filing, Texmaco Rail said, “We wish to inform you that Camalco SA, Cameroon has awarded an order of $62,244,000 (equivalent to ₹535 crore ) which include order for manufacturing and supply of 560 open Top wagons at $32,760,000 (equivalent to ₹282 crore ) and long term maintenance contract for 20 years at $29,484,000 (equivalent to ₹253 crore)."
 
 
Under the terms of the order, the company will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Wagons: Initial order for 560 Open top Wagons to be completed in 2 phases within 24 months from Purchase order date with the provision for additional order of 1040 wagons in subsequent phases; and long term maintenance contract for wagons supplied by company for a period of 20 years.

Also Read

trading, markets

ASK Automotive hits record high on JV with TD Holding; up 18% in 7 sessions

Stock market

Western Carriers share zooms 12% on bagging ₹558-crore deal from JSL

stock market trading

Tejas Networks shares gain 5% on partnering with Rakuten Symphony

Airtel

Bharti Airtel market cap tops ₹12 trillion; rallies 27% thus far in CY2025

Nestle

Nestle share price up 2% as board approves bonus issue; check details

 
The sizable order is expected to majorly boost the company’s export portfolio and revenue visibility, while the 20-year maintenance contract adds a long-term earnings component, making it a crucial deal for Texmaco.
 

About Texmaco Rail 

 
Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a part of the Adventz Group, is among the leading infrastructure engineering companies with a diverse portfolio. The company specialises in manufacturing rolling stock, hydro-mechanical equipment, steel castings, and the construction of rail EPC projects, bridges, and other steel structures. 
 
Established in 1998 after the demerger of Texmaco Limited, which had been operational since 1939, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has evolved from its earlier focus on heavy engineering and steel foundry to its current diversified business segments.
 
The company’s offerings span various sectors, including the production of high-capacity freight wagons, metro tracks, and rolling stock components such as loco shells, bogies, and coaches. It also plays a crucial role in the fabrication of steel bridges, flyovers, and hydro-mechanical equipment like gates and hoists for power projects. 
 
The market capitalisation of Texmaco Rail is ₹7,226.36 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 

More From This Section

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Airtel lift Sensex 400pts; broader market indices slip; Nestle up 2%

Sambhv Steel IPO

Sambhv Steel IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 90%, NIIs lead demand

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT worst performer so far in 2025, drops 10%; time to bottom fish?

Premiumshare market

Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside

NIFTY

F&O Expiry Trade: Nifty breakout above 25,300 may trigger short-covering

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Railways Market trends Share price MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon