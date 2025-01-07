ASK Investment Managers, Monarch Networth Capital eye mutual fund foray

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

While Monarch Networth Capital filed its application on December 31, 2024, ASK Investment Managers had applied in October 2024

Blackstone-backed ASK Investment Managers and financial services firm Monarch Networth Capital have applied to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for a mutual fund (MF) licence.
 
While Monarch Networth Capital filed its application on December 31, 2024, ASK Investment Managers had applied in October 2024, according to details from the market regulator.
 
ASK is one of India’s leading asset managers, catering to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) through portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs).
 
Monarch Networth Capital (MNCL), which is active in stockbroking, MF distribution, and other financial services, plans to offer active schemes once it receives Sebi approval.
 
“We already have around 3 lakh retail clients. We will try to capitalise on our presence in the retail segment. We also have the experience of managing three schemes in the AIFs. As we now have enough experience in fund management, it makes sense for us to enter MFs in active management. At later stages, we may look at opportunities in the new investment class,” said Gaurav Bhandari, chief executive officer (CEO), MNCL.
 
The slew of new applications indicates rising competition in the industry, which currently has over Rs 68 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Industry players say financial awareness has led to a growing investor inclination towards mutual funds. They believe that although there are around 47 fund houses in the Indian market, there is scope and space for others to grow and offer different investment strategies.
 
Several experts have added that once the new asset class between AIFs and PMS, with unique investment strategies, becomes active, many other players may also explore opportunities.
 
Further, the market regulator has introduced norms to facilitate easier registrations for fund houses planning to launch only passive schemes through MF Lite regulations.
