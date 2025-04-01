Astec Lifesciences shares rise 6% after board approves Burjis Godrej as MD

Shares of Astec Lifesciences rose nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after the board approved the appointment of Burjis Godrej as the managing director for five years, effective April 1, 2025. Astec Lifesciences stock rose as much as 5.88 per cent during the day to ₹714.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.72 per cent higher at ₹700.4 apiece, compared to a 1.22 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:18 PM. ALSO READ: Nifty down 1%, Sensex slides 1200 pts: Why are stock markets falling today? Shares of the company have fallen 30 per cent this year, compared to a 1.68 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Astec Lifesciences has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,377.21 crore.

In an exchange filing on March 28, the company said that it approved Burjis Godrej as the managing director with effect from April 1, 2025, up to 31st March 2030, without any remuneration payable to him in such a capacity. It further added that Godrej will be a non-independent director of the company in an executive capacity. Burjis Godrej is the son of Nadir Godrej, chairman and non-executive director of Astec Lifescience.

ALSO READ: ideaForge jumps 8% after Blue Diamond Properties buys stake via bulk deal Burjis Godrej is currently the executive director of Godrej Agrovet Limited, the holding company of Astec Lifesciences. His role involves evaluation of products, synergies, technologies, business models, geographies, consultant engagements, customer and supplier relations and capital expenditure (capex) plans.

Astec Lifesciences is a producer of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company manufactures a wide range of Agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates.