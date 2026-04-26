At 1,307, preferential equity listing hits record high in FY26, shows data

Preferential equity listings have touched their highest number in over a quarter century. There were 1,307 such listings of preferential equity in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to primedatabase.com numbers.

This is the highest in the data which goes back to 2000-01. This is 33 per cent more than the 986 listings seen in FY25. The data considers the listing of every allotment as a separate event, and listing date is considered for the issue rather than the date on which shares were allotted. The total value of these preferential equity issuances was ₹1.49 trillion, the third-highest on record. The previous highs were recorded in FY19 (₹1.96 trillion) and FY20 (₹1.63 trillion).