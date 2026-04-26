At 1,307, preferential equity listing hits record high in FY26, shows data

A preferential equity issuance is when a company issues equity to a select group of entities. They may include promoter or non-promoter group investors. Nearly 60 per cent of the total FY26 issuances were to non-promoter entities.
Some of the larger non-promoter issuances came from companies including private sector lender IDFC First Bank (around ₹7,500 crore) and pharmaceutical firm Biocon (₹6,950 crore). The largest issuance was by telecom player Vodafone Idea (₹36,950 crore), which opted to convert its spectrum auction outstanding amounts into equity. At least 244 listings involved companies in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, suggesting that the use of preferential issues extends beyond the larger companies.