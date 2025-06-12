At ₹11 trn, India Inc capex pips govt capex in FY25; will the trend last?

"Hallmark of FY25 corporate capex spending pattern is the broad-based nature of growth, wherein 157 corporates embarked on capex of more than $100 million, which is the highest number of companies since 2013," it said in a report dated June 11.

At the peak of the capex cycle in 2012, 175 listed companies embarked on a minimum capex of $100 million, which was equal to ₹480 crore back then compared to ₹850 crore at present.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the investment environment remains conducive for India Inc, on the domestic front, with fiscal and monetary policies aligned to support growth.

Telecom sector and RIL, as a conglomerate, meanwhile, reported muted capex growth last year. It, however, should be noted that while RIL saw a flattish capex growth, it cornered the biggest share in the capex pie in absolute terms.

"Despite a falling fiscal deficit, the six-month government capex hit a record of ₹7.5 trillion on back-ended FY25 and front-ended FY26, even though the FY26 budget outlay was underwhelming at ₹11 trillion. Aggressive frontloading of capex opens up prospects for an upward revision to the budget estimate (BE) for FY26 government capex as it happened for FY25 revised estimate," the brokerage said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on its part, has been infusing liquidity into the system with periodic announcements of repo rate and/or cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut since December 2024.

"The global environment, triggered by geopolitics, is clearly raising uncertainty, but there are signs of some relative gains for India in terms of efforts to shift global supply chains away from China. It is now up to the corporate sector to ignite its animal spirit for the cycle to pick up," ICICI Securities said