Here's why Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high today; details inside

By 12:50 PM, Anupam Rasayan shares were off highs, and were trading merely 0.20 per cent higher at ₹1,105.10 per share.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is among the leading Indian specialty chemicals companies, established in 1984, with a strong focus on custom synthesis and manufacturing.
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Anupam Rasayan share price: Chemical manufacturing company Anupam Rasayan share price was in demand on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.36 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,151 per share.
 
However, by 12:50 PM, shares of Anupam Rasayan were off highs, and were trading merely 0.20 per cent higher at ₹1,105.10 per share.  Follow Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

What triggered the rally in Anupam Rasayan shares today?

 
Anupam Rasayan shares surged today following a series of strategic developments that boosted investor sentiment.
 
The company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with two major European players—E-Lyte Innovations GmbH, a developer of electrolyte solutions, and FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH, a subsidiary of FUCHS SE known for advanced lubricant technologies. This marks Anupam Rasayan's entry into the fast-growing lithium-ion battery chemicals market.
 
Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “This partnership with E-Lyte and FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY is a significant step forward in our planned journey of diversification and growth into the energy storage segment. This LOI is a crucial step towards establishing a long-term relationship and a strategic partnership with E-Lyte and FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY for supply of high-quality cost-effective electrolyte salts. 
 
Under the LOI, Anupam Rasayan will supply up to 1,500 tonnes per annum (TPA) of Lithium Hexafluorophosphate (LiPF6), a critical component in battery manufacturing, with commercial deliveries expected as early as FY26–27. The LOI sets the groundwork for negotiating a five-year supply contract.
 
E-Lyte is a leading innovator in the battery sector, specialising in advanced liquid electrolytes for next-generation energy storage systems, particularly in e-mobility applications. Since 2022, FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH has supported E-Lyte as a minority shareholder and strategic partner, helping drive its expansion to meet rising global demand.  ALSO READ | MTNL share price jumps 5% in trade today; stock up 25% in one year
 
Desai added, “Our process optimisation capabilities have played a pivotal role in ensuring the product’s validation, offering significant advantages over its global commercial scenario. Additionally, our backward integration in fluorine chemistry through our subsidiary, Tanfac Industries Ltd, provides raw material supply chain security— a critical factor that contributed to signing this LOI. Anupam will be one of the first manufacturers of this molecule in India commercially, strengthening our foothold in the rapidly expanding battery ecosystem. Entering the battery chemicals market positions Anupam as a preferred partner for global innovators in advanced energy solutions. This is one of the many products Anupam is working on in the battery space that has been successfully agreed for supply to a customer, with several others in the pipeline.”
 
In a separate development the company announced a long-term Master Purchase Agreement (MPA) with a Japan-based multinational conglomerate—a global leader in fluorochemicals and advanced technologies. This agreement solidifies Anupam’s role as a key supplier in high-growth specialty chemical segments and expands its footprint in the Japanese market.
 

About Anupam Rasayan

 
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is among the leading Indian specialty chemicals companies, established in 1984, with a strong focus on custom synthesis and manufacturing. 
 
The company operates across two main verticals, Life Science Specialty Chemicals—including products for agrochemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals—and Other Specialty Chemicals, which cover pigments, dyes, and polymer additives.  ALSO READ | Breakout stocks: Nifty Pharma, Biocon, Cipla break over 200-DMA; what next? 
Serving over 71 domestic and international clients, including 31 multinational corporations, Anupam Rasayan has built a diversified customer base. It operates six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat—four in Sachin, Surat and two in Jhagadia, Bharuch—with a combined installed capacity of approximately 30,000 MT as of March 31, 2025.
 
Known for its expertise in multistep synthesis and complex chemical processes, the company plays a key role in supplying high-value specialty chemicals to both Indian and global markets.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesIndian stock marketAnupam Rasayan India Ltd.Chemical sectorMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

