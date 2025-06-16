Why did Natco Pharma's share price slip 3% in trade today? Details here

Natco Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical major Pharmaceutical major Natco Pharma shares were under pressure on Monday, June 16, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 2.66 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹888.20 per share.

Around 10:20 AM, Natco Pharma shares continued to trade lower, down 1.64 per cent at ₹897.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent higher at 81,348.53 levels.

Why did Natco Pharma share price slip in trade?

Natco Pharma shares slipped in trade after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued one (1) observation in the Form-483 for its API manufacturing plant in Mekaguda, Hyderabad. However, Natco Pharma believes that the observation is procedural in nature

Natco Pharma further said that it is confident to address this observation comprehensively. Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE The US drug authority had conducted the inspection from June 9 to June 13, 2025. Natco Pharma results Natco Pharma’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹406 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹386.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24. The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, surged to ₹1,287.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,110.3 crore in Q4FY24. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared to ₹614.4 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹539.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24. However, Ebitda margin squeezed to 47.7 per cent in Q4FY25, from 48.6 per cent a year ago.