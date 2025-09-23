Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 2 update: Subscription up 2x, NIIs lead demand

Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 2 subscription status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of transformer manufacturer Atlanta Healthcare continues to see decent demand on the second day of the offer in the primary market.

The mainline offering received bids for 14.73 million shares against 6.5 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 2.25 times, as of 02:15 PM on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, according to NSE data.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category received 3.49 times subscription, while the quota reserved for retail investors got subscribed 2.19 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.46 times the subscription.

Ahead of the IPO, Atlanta Electricals raised ₹205 crore from anchor investors. Kotak Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF and Pinebridge Global Funds participated in the anchor round. The company has allotted 2.71 million equity shares to anchor investors at ₹754 per share. Atlanta Electricals IPO review ALSO READ: Anand Rathi Share IPO opens today: GMP up 7%; should you subscibe? Analysts at Anand Rathi Research Team have recommended that investors subscribe to the public issue of Atlanta Electricals IPO for the long-term perspective. Geojit have also recommended that investors subscribe to the issue, saying that strong fundamentals, healthy return ratios, capacity expansion, robust order book, and strategic initiatives support its valuation.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP According to platform tracking grey market activity, the unlisted shares of Atlanta Electricals were trading at a premium of ₹110 or 14.6 per cent, indicating a listing price of around ₹864 against the issue price of ₹754. Here are the key details of Atlanta Electrical's IPO: The ₹687.34 crore public issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, September 24. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 25. Shares of Atlanta Electricals will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, September 29. The price band has been set in the range of ₹718 to ₹754. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,326 to bid for one lot of 19 shares.